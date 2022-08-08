The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was reportedly alone in the car during the incident.

The truck driver, who hails from UP's Itawa, has been arrested, police informed. Further investigation is underway, said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri. The SP functionary, Devendra Singh Yadav, is said to be safe.

. .

A video of the incident, where the truck is seen dragging Yadav's Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is going viral on Twitter.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dikshit told ANI.