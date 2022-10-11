UP rains: Death roll reaches 11; schools, colleges declare holiday in Lucknow

Seven people were killed in lightning strikes in Jhansi, two people died after being swept away in flood waters in Balrampur and two deaths have been reported after a wall of a house collapsed in Amethi and Pratapgarh districts.

Continuous rainfall and high-intensity winds also damaged crops of mustard, urad and bajra in Budaun, officials told PTI, adding a newly-constructed boundary wall of a bus stand was also damaged. Budaun District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said teams have been deployed to provide relief to people.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow district administration has declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday.

A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions. Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.

As per India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state on Tuesday.