UP: Police nets Nihal Ansari for sexually assaulting and forcing to convert Hindu girl

The incident came to light when the mother of the girl approached the police and filed a missing complaint on Tuesday. The police managed to save the girl and arrested the accused.

The mother in her complaint said that Nihal Ansari, a resident of Tilakhwar village in Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh, befriended the minor girl by luring her with clothes and gifts. She fell for the trap as she belonged to a poor family. The accused then forced her to get into a physical relationship with him. He recorded the act and then blackmailed her with the video. He continued to sexually assault her by threatening to circulate the video on the social media.

On October 30, Nihal Ansari went to the girl's house and threatened the girl to go along with him. He once again blackmailed her saying that he would post her video and circulate it widely on the social media.He then took her to his house where he locked her in a room reports said.

Nihal Ansari would assault the minor girl repeatedly. Later on he began forcing her to convert her religion to his. He also asked the girl to marry him after she converts to Islam. The mother in the complaint said that whenever her daughter would resist Ansari, she would be beaten up.

The worried mother who could not find her daughter set out searching for her. After a lot of searching, the mother came to know where Nihal Ansari had hidden her daughter. She immediately approached the police and filed a missing complaint. The police in turn registered a case against the accused under sections 452, 366, 376 and 506 of the IPC. The girl was handed over to the mother after she underwent medical examination. The accused Ansari was arrested and sent to jail.