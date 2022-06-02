UP officer sacked for Best Engineer Osama Bin Laden picture in office

After bin Laden's picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took a cognizance and ordered the SDO's suspension. The picture of bin Laden was also removed from the office, they said.

. .

"Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The suspended officer has defended his act. "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," Gautam said.

(PTI)