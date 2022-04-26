UP ministers, IAS officers asked to declare assets

Lucknow, Apr 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed his ministers to declare within three months all property owned by them and their families and asked IAS and IPS officials to put similar details online.

He also said that the ministers' family members should not intervene in the government work.

The CM while addressing a special sitting after the cabinet meeting said that the IAS, IPS, and the Provincial Civil Service officers should also declare their and their family members' properties and make it available on an online portal for the people to see it.

. .

"For a healthy democracy, the conduct of public representatives is very important. According to this spirit, all the honourable ministers should make a public declaration of all movable and immovable property of themselves and their family members within a period of next three months after taking oath," Adityanath said.

The code of conduct prescribed for the ministers should be followed in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act in letter and spirit, he said.

"All ministers should ensure that there is no interference of their family members in the government work. We have to set an example by our conduct," he said.