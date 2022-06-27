UP man killed in suspected tiger attack

Lakhimpur Kheri, Jun 27: A 33-year-old man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the Dudhwa area here, a forest department official said on Monday. Nagendra Singh, a resident of Narendranagar Beli village, had gone to a cane field to collect grass on Sunday evening when a big cat attacked and killed him, the official said.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone Sundaresh said the animal that attacked Singh is suspected to be a tiger. The area where the incident happened is close to Manjhra Purab reserve forest area, he said. On June 17, a local priest, Mohan Das (52), was killed in a tiger attack in the Khairatiya area.