UP: Man films wife committing suicide, does nothing to stop her

New Delhi, Oct 27: A man from Uttar Pradesh filmed his wife attempting to hang herself. He later showed the video to her family after her death by suicide. The couple Sanjay and Shobita Gupta had been married for four years.

The video taken on the mobile phone apparently by Sanjay shows Shobita with a noose around her neck, trying to hang herself from the fan above the bed. Sanjay makes no attempt to stop her at any point, even when she is on the brink. He says, 'great. This is your mindset. You have a very poor mindset.' She then takes off the noose and glares at him. It is not clear what happened next.