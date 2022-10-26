UP hospital which administered mosambi juice to patient faces bulldozer heat

Following a preliminary inquiry the hospital was sealed. There are no patients there anymore. The hospital authorities have not replied to earlier notices in this regard and a demolition order had been passed earlier this year.

The family of the deceased alleged that he had been administered sweet lime or mosambi juice in a bag marked plasma. The patients health deteriorated after transfusion from the bag. He was shifted to another hospital where he died.

They were told by the second hospital that the disputed platelet bag contained a mix of chemicals and something sweet like mosambi juice. The medical report is yet to be made public.

The police have now busted a gang that supplied fake platelets and arrested 10 persons. It was learnt that they would take plasma from blood banks and repackage them as platelets.