UP government begins its madrasa survey

The madrasa owners have convened a meeting on September 24 to decide on the next steps.

The survey by the government seeks information on the organisation that run the madrasas. The year in which was set up and whether it is operating from a privately owned or rented building is also part of the information that has been sought.

Further the government wants to know if the buildings safe and has pure drinking water, furniture, the number of teachers, students, staff, the curriculum and whether the students of these madrassas were previously enrolled in other institutes.

The government has said that the aim is to gather data to ensure that modern facilities can be provided to students. It however added that action would be taken against all those engaged in illegal activities.

We want the cooperation of all and the welfare of all. However at the same time action will be taken against those involved in any illegal activity, deputy chief minster Brajesh Pathak said.

The survey teams are to submit their report to the district administration by October 5. Following this it would be reported to the district magistrates who in turn will submit the report to the state government by October 25 hereby ending the 46 day old exercise.