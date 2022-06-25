UP: FIR against SHO for assaulting, manhandling rape victim

Pratapgarh, Jun 25: A Special Judge here has directed the police to lodge an FIR against a former Station House Officer (SHO) for physically assaulting a rape victim. The victim, a woman, was allegedly raped by one Karan Saroj at her house on February 1, 2021.

She had initially lodged a complaint regarding the matter at Antu Police Station and was taken for a medical examination on February 6. On February 8, according to her complaint, the woman met Praveen Kushwaha, the then SHO of Antu Police Station, and appealed to him to lodge an FIR.