UP extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 30; Govt offices to function with 100% workforce

"All markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. Supermarkets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets allowed in rural areas," according to fresh guidelines released by the UP government.

"All Government offices will operate with 100% workforce. However, staggered timings will be followed: 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm," it added.

"State bus services will be allowed to operate on the condition that only passengers as per to the seating capacity of the buses travel. No passenger will be allowed to travel while standing in the bus," it further said.

"Prohibition on entry of people from containment zones in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain," it said.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre released guidelines on lockdown 5.0 which has been billed as 'Unlock 1'.