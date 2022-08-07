UP CM Yogi calls on Amit Shah

. .

"Have met Hon'ble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development. "Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the collective efforts of all the States in the spirit of cooperative federalism as the force that helped India emerge from the Covid pandemic.

This was the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union Ministers. The meeting was moderated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.