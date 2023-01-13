Uorfi Javed files complaint against BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for her remarks on actor’s dressing sense

Mumbai, Jan 13 : Hindi TV personality Uorfi Javed, known for her unconventional costumes, has now filed a complaint against Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh who accused her of "indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai".

Uorfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that the the 'Bepanaah' actor has complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. The complaint against Wagh has been filed for threatening and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain. The lawyer has also requested preventive action under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain," the message from Uorfi Javed's lawyer read.

"Requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of CrPC, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing a breach of peace in society by threatening on media ) today have mailed a complaint to Woman Commission and now about 12.30 I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar Chairman Woman Commission with a written complaint for taking further action," the message further read.

Earlier, Javed took to Twitter and wrote, "Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu." In another tweet, Urfi stated, "Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai , Chitra tai great hai." Notably, Chitra did not react to her tweets.

On January 4, the BJP leader took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and slammed Uorfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not.

Earlier, the BJP leader had lodged a complaint against actor for roaming on the streets by displaying her body. "No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude," Chitra Wagh wrote in her complaint letter. "If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the complaint letter read.

Slammed Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra for filing complaint against her body in public, Javed said,"I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!."

She then questioned whether these politicians do not have "no real thing to do" and called the lawyers and politicians as "dumb". "There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic)," the former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant said.