On Prophet Mohammad row, India rejects OIC’s ‘unwarranted’ comments

New Delhi, Jun 06: India on Monday rejected the comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amid a row over remarks by former BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad and his wife.

In response to media queries regarding recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC, the Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.''

''The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies,'' read a statement by the foreign ministry.

Lashing out at the Islamic nations body, it further said,''It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests.''

''We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions,'' it added.