The international community will come together at 11 am to honour the memory of the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

New Delhi, Oct 28: The first segment of the special meeting of the UN Security Council's counter-terrorism committee will be held at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai today, Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed this in a thread of tweets.

"First segment of the Special Meeting of the @UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai today," said the Bagchi.

The UNSC meet at Mumbai's Taj Hotel holds a special significance as it was one of the main targets of a 10-member team from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that unleashed a three-day wave of carnage in India's financial hub in November 2008.

India is currently the Chair of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body along with other member states for a special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi on 28 and 29 October.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial and commercial space.