While the first day's meeting will take place in Mumbai on October 28, the second day's deliberations will take place in New Delhi the next day.

New Delhi, Oct 26 : The United Nation Security Council's (UNSC) two-day meeting in India on counter-terrorism will discuss ways to deal with terrorist groups using the internet, new online payment mechanism and unmanned aerial systems.

Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to UN at Counter-Terrorism Committee meet said over past 2 decades, member states have made tangible progress in countering terrorism & violent extremism conducive to terrorism. Yet, terrorist threat persists & despite our best efforts has evolved, she firther said.

''Terrorism remains to constitute one of the most serious threats to int'l peace & security. With growing prevalence of technology&rapid rise in digitisation, addressing use of new & emerging technologies for terorrist purposes has become issue of increasing concern,'' she said.

''Mindful of addressing this issue whilst also recognising potential of technologies to increase effectiveness of counterterrorism efforts, Committee has come together in India to hold its spl meeting on countering use of new & emerging technologies for terorrist purposes,'' she further said.

''Focus specifically on rapid development, growing use by member states&increasing threat of use for terrorist purposes of 3 significant technologies-1) internet, incl social media, 2) new payment technologies & fundraising methods, 3) unmanned aerial systems, incl drones,'' Kamboj added.

She made the remarks while addressing a press conference.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be among foreign ministers who will attend the inaugural session of the meeting in Mumbai. The meeting will focus on dealing with use of internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorists, Kamboj said.