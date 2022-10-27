UNSC meet in India to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself: MEA

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial & commercial space.

''A city which reflects the best of India in terms of its economic development in recent years. The fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself,'' he noted.

Verma also said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be among foreign ministers who will attend the inaugural session of the meeting in Mumbai.

The meeting will focus on dealing with use of internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorists, Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to UN said.

The last time such a meeting was held in Spain's Madrid in 2015.

The meeting will begin with a 'Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism' in Mumbai on October 28 through a solemn ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, where the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial site.