‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams Air India over man urinating on co-passenger

DGCA hit out at the airline asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for 'dereliction of their regulatory obligations'.

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," DGCA said in its letter to Air India.

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

After the incident came to its notice on January 4, DGCA said it sought details from Air India.

Air India told aviation sector regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight in November as the aggrieved lady had "rescinded" an initial request for action after the two "appeared" to have sorted out the issue.

It stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.