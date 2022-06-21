Unpardonable crime says RSS on Kabul Gurdwara attack

Several blasts tore through Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood on Saturday.

The terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, calling it "an act of support" for Prophet Muhammad.

. .

Sawinder Singh, whose family lives in Delhi, was among the two people killed.

The entire country is firmly standing with Sawinder Singh's family, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in a statement, adding the RSS condemned the incident in strongest words and pray to Akal Purakh (almighty) to give strength to the family to bear this loss.

"It is a cowardly act by killers plagued with communal frenzy. It is an unpardonable crime against the humanity, which is not acceptable in any civilised society," Hosabale said.

(PTI)