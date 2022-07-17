"Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination," said PM Modi.

"Congratulations India for administering over 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is yet another evidence of the country's commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic," tweeted Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia.

. .

"This massive success was made possible because we imbibed the philosophy of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas in our everyday lives," tweeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday.

According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Eighty-one per cent of those aged 12-14 years have taken the first dose while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The top five states where highest number of doses have been administered are Uttar Pradesh (34,41,93,641), Maharashtra (17,05,59,447), West Bengal (14,40,33,794), Bihar (13,98,52,042) and Madhya Pradesh (12,13,15,911) till 7 am on Sunday.