Unlock 1.0: CM Adityanath directs cops for strict patrolling for social distancing

Lucknow, June 02: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict patrolling by police in markets and parks and on highways to ensure that people are following social distancing norms. He further adhered the people to wear face masks all the time while they are out with respect to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CM Adityanath also directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all the railway stations in the state.

Addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state, CM Adityanath had said that health and administration should be deployed at the railway stations to make sure social distancing norms are being followed.

"Everyone going inside stations should be thermally scanned and handbills regarding coronavirus prevention should be given to the passengers," Adityanath said.

The state Chief Minister also went on to say that industrial units should be run keeping in mind the standard operating procedures.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath also emphasised on the cleanliness of hospitals and proper power supply to all medical facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.

In the first phase of unlock 1, Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all the commissioners and district magistrates to allow the opening of liquor shops from 10 am to 9 pm in their areas.