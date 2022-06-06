New Delhi, Jun 06: India on Monday slammed Pakistan for criticising it following certain controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two BJP functionaries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the "absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone."

"The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the "hurtful" remarks now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

"I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," Shehbaz tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

"Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme," he said.

He went on to add: "All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

Pakistan's Foreign Office also retweeted the brief statement by the Prime Minister.

On Sunday, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.