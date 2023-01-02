Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail: Uorfi Javed to BJP leader

She then questioned whether these politicians do not have "no real thing to do" and called the lawyers and politicians as "dumb". "There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic)," the former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant said.

In the follow up post, Javed shared 'New Year' greetings and wrote, "Happy New year to everyone except Chitra Wagh,"

On Sunday, BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh lodged a complaint against actor for roaming on the streets by displaying her body. "No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude," Chitra Wagh wrote in her complaint letter.

"If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the complaint letter read.