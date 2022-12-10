Union Minister Smriti Irani informed the Lok Sabha that NCPCR has launched the website ‘GHAR’ for the purpose

She also added that it will help digital transfer of cases of children to the concerned Juvenile Justice Board/Child Welfare Committee of the State. It will also help in the speedy repatriation of children, according to media reports.

Irani said, "Where there is a requirement of a translator/interpreter/expert, a request will be made to the concerned State Government. Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Officers can ensure proper restoration and rehabilitation of children by digitally monitoring the progress of the case of the child."

The portal will include a checklist style in the forms to identify children who are difficult to repatriate or children who are not receiving their due compensation or other monetary advantages. "List of government-implemented schemes will be provided, so that at the time of restoration the Child Welfare Committees can link the child with the schemes to strengthen the family and ensure that child remains with his/her family," the minister added.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development administers the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (as revised in 2021) and Rules thereunder to ensure the protection, security, dignity and well-being of children. The Act provides for protection of children in need of care and protection and those in conflict with law by catering to their basic needs through care, protection, development, treatment and social reintegration.

The JJ Act, 2015 (Sections 27-30), empowers Child Welfare Committees to make judgments on children in need of care and protection in the best interests of the children. They are also tasked with overseeing the operation of Child Care Institutions (CCIs). Similarly, under Section 106 of the Act, every State government is required to establish a District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) for each district in order to guarantee the execution of the Act and its provisions.

District Magistrates have been appointed as the heads of DCPUs to guarantee efficient cooperation in child safety, protection and development. The DMs have been given the authority to conduct frequent reviews of the operations of DCPUs and CWCs to ensure that timely decisions are made in accordance with the requirements of the JJ Act and Rules, while keeping the best interests of children in mind.

(With input from ANI)