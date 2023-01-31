Union Budget 2023: When and where to watch LIVE streaming

When and where to watch Union Budget 2023?

The Union Budget 2023-24 can be watched live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan channel at 11 am on Wednesday. The Press Information Bureau will live stream the Budget 2023 through its web-based platform.The live telecast of the Budget will also be available on Doordarshan YouTube channels.

You can also watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech live on the Ministry of Finance's official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

This year too, the budget will be presented in a paperless form and it would be the last full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2.2 government before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the "Union Budget Mobile App" available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023.

Your guideline to download the app