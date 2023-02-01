Union Budget 2023 to be tabled in Parliament today

Industry and people from all walks of life have pinned high hopes on the 2023 budget which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday which will be the last full budget before the next Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May 2024.

New Delhi, Feb 01: This Union Budget will be the last full-fledged budget of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government as general elections will be held in 2024.

The BJP government will be presenting the budget in paperless form like the last two years.

Ahead of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common man and it will be a ray of hope for the world.

The Prime Minister said the Budget will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

"The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations," the PM said.

Also, the Economic Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on Tuesday as part of the Parliament's Budget session. According to the survey, India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world. It added that India is the third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of the exchange rate.

"Economy has nearly recouped what was lost, renewed what had paused; re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic.

With inputs from PTI