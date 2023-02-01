Union Budget 2023: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Budget 2023, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.
Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2023-24. However, many things will cost less as customs duties on several items have been reduced. Look at the products/items that will cost more and less.
As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.
What is cheaper, what is costlier?
CHEAPER
- Chimneys' heat coil
- Parts of open cells of TV panels
- Import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing
- Govt to reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports
- Seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds.
- Denatured Ethyl alcohol
- Lithium batteries
- Electric vehicle
- Mobile Phones
- Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs
- Toys and part of toys
- Bicycles
- Cars
- Acid grade fluorspar
COSTLIER
- Gold, Silver and Diamonds
- Platinum items
- Gold bars
- Cigarette: Government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty.
- Kitchen electric chimney
- Rubber
- Copper scrap