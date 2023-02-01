Union Budget 2023: Full list of what is costlier, what is cheaper


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Budget 2023, which aims to keep India as the world's fastest-growing economy.

Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2023-24. However, many things will cost less as customs duties on several items have been reduced. Look at the products/items that will cost more and less.


As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.

What is cheaper, what is costlier?

CHEAPER

  • Chimneys' heat coil
  • Parts of open cells of TV panels
  • Import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing
  • Govt to reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports
  • Seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds.
  • Denatured Ethyl alcohol
  • Lithium batteries
  • Electric vehicle
  • Mobile Phones
  • Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs
  • Toys and part of toys
  • Bicycles
  • Cars
  • Acid grade fluorspar

COSTLIER

  • Gold, Silver and Diamonds
  • Platinum items
  • Gold bars
  • Cigarette: Government has proposed a 16% hike in the duty.
  • Kitchen electric chimney
  • Rubber
  • Copper scrap

