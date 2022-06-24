Unholy MVA alliance bound to collapse: Piyush Goyal amid Maharashtra crisis

The union minister was reacting to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, are camped up at a hotel in Guwahati, a move which has plunged the ruling MVA government into crisis and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde, a minister in the Thackeray cabinet and a heavyweight from Thane district, has rebelled against the party, pushing the MVA government, in which NCP and Congress also share power, to the brink of collapse.

Shinde has claimed the support of 37 MLAs and 10 independents, and all of them are currently in Guwahati in Assam. Shinde has claimed that the faction led by him is the "real Shiv Sena".

However, Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has made it clear that the fate of the MVA government will be decided on the floor of the House.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each. There are 13 independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.