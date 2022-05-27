The Congress attacked the Modi government on its eighth anniversary, alleging the period has been marked by misery and misgovernance with high inflation, low employment and communal polarisation being the hallmark.

The BJP hit back, calling the Congress a "torn old party" moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity will be completely lost.

The Congress also released a booklet in Hindi "8 saal, 8 chhal, BJP Sarkar Viphal" (8 years, 8 deceits, BJP government failed) to highlight what it called the "failures" of the BJP government on various fronts.

Maken claimed that one after another, BJP's disastrous policies have contributed to the fall of the Indian economy.

What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP's 8 years of misgovernance, he alleged, adding that inflation is touching an all-time high and so are unemployment levels.

They alleged that the promise of "achche din" made to people has only turned out to be "achche din" for the BJP and a select group of crony capitalists and industrialists whose wealth has increased manifold.

NCP and Congress, which shares power with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, listed rising inflation, high unemployment, "suppression of democracy", failure to safeguard national security, hate politics, historic fall in value of the rupee, "economic collapse" and erosion of social fabric as the eight "failures" of the government.

"In these eight years of Modi misrule the country has lost a lot. The RSS ideology has ruined communal harmony of the country. Religion & ethnicity are ruling over science & equality," Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged.