Unemployment report card: Haryana tops the list, Rajasthan is close 2nd

The other five states that have an unemployment rate in double digits are: Sikkim (12.7), Jharkhand (12.2), Delhi (10.3 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (10.3 per cent) and Telangana (10 per cent).

The massive fall in number of jobs last month was triggered by higher unemployment rate in rural areas, which went up to 8.03 per cent from 6.62 per cent in May. In urban areas, it was slightly better at 7.30 per cent compared to 7.12 per cent recorded in May, according to the CMIE data.

"This is the biggest fall in employment during a non-lockdown month. This is basically a rural phenomenon and seasonal. However, this is a seasonal phase when there is a lull in agricultural activities in rural areas and it is most likely to be reversed in July when the sowing begins," PTI quoted CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas as saying.

He said, while 13 million lost jobs during the reporting month, the count of the unemployed increased by only 3 million. The rest exited the labour markets as the labour force shrunk by 10 million, he added.

He pointed out that the fall was located mainly in the informal markets and it is possible that this is largely a labour migration issue and not an economic malaise. "It is worrisome that such large swathes of labour are so vulnerable to the vagaries of the monsoon," he stated.

However, the other worrisome data point is that June 2022 saw a fall of 2.5 million jobs among salaried employees. "June also exposed the growing vulnerability of salaried jobs. The government shrunk the demand for armed personnel and opportunities in private equity-funded new-world jobs also started to shrink. The rain god cannot save these jobs. The economy needs to grow at a faster pace than it may in the near future to save and generate such jobs," Vyas added.

The agency provides estimates of India's workforce based on a panel size of over 1.78 lakh households.

Check Out State Wise Unemployment Rate for June 2022: