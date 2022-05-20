Under-construction tunnel in J&K collapses: Four injured


New Delhi, May 20: A part of an under-construction tunnel at the Khan Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night during an audit.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Four people have been injured in the incident while several others have been trapped. The collapsed portion is around 40 metres inside the tunnel. A joint rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army and Police and three workers were rescued according to officials.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, the officials said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, they added.

Published On May 20, 2022

