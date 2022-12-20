Unable to bear Irfan’s harassment, 19-year old girl in Ghaziabad hangs self

Irfan had lured here and trapped the 19-year old into a love affair. He then shot a video of hers and made it viral on the social media said a report .

New Delhi, Dec 20: After getting tired of harassment by Irfan, a 19-year old girl from Kohoda, Ghaziabad committed suicide on Monday morning.

In his complaint, the girl's father said that Irfan used to harass the girl regularly on her way to college. She got fed up with this and had even reported the incident to the Khoda police, but the police had not taken the case seriously, the father said in his complaint.

The father of the girl also said that his daughter had filed a case on Saturday, but the complaint was ignored by the police. The police asked us to get evidence and also asked us to bring Irfan to the police station. We returned home and on Monday my daughter committed suicide when she was alone with her two younger siblings the father also said.

The police reached the spot following the suicide and began investigation. The body of the deceased who was harassed by Irfan was sent for post-mortem. The police confirmed that the girl had complained to the police. However she was adamant that she would only write a written complaint after the police arrests Irfan.

The police said that the girl may have committed suicide after her video went viral on the social media.

Last night police station Khoda received information that a girl had committed suicide by hanging herself. Advance legal action was taken by taking possession of the dead body. Teams have been formed for the arrest of the concerned by registering a case on the basis of Tahrir given by the family ~ ACP Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

We are also probing the matter from all angles. Action will be taken against the accused based on evidence. He further added that the negligence by the policemen will also be probed. Action will be taken if the policemen are found guilty, Singh also added.

Many Hindu organisations while reacting to the incident said that Ifran and his friends are auto-drivers and drug-addicts. They tease women and harass them often. If the police fails to act, then we will do just to the deceased, the Hindu members said.

The police has launched a man-hunt to nab the accused. Six teams have been formed for this purpose and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).