ULFA militant nabbed near Myanmar border in Arunachal


Itanagar, Sept 27: An ULFA(I) militant was nabbed near the Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an Assam Rifles officer said on Tuesday.

The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended the militant from Noglo village near the Myanmar border on Monday, he said.

The militant was identified as Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, he added.

During interrogation, the militant told the security personnel that he crossed over to India after deserting his camp in Myanmar due to harsh living conditions and lack of motivation, the officer claimed.

Published On September 27, 2022

