Ukraine war: Indian Embassy to resume operation in Kyiv

The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March 2022.

The decision to shut embassy in Kyiv also follows the winding down of "Operation Ganga", the government's evacuation mission to fly about 20,000 students and other Indian citizens out of Ukraine.

The last big group of students from the besieged town of Sumy were flown back to India, after being seen off on trains to Poland by Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy.