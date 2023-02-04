Ukraine gets 88 older Leopard tanks

The German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in his press note clarified that the government has approved the private defence firm that makes the tanks for the export. He however, did not disclose the numbers but the reports claim that the numbers are around 88. Therefore, for now, Ukraine would have to be content with the older Leopard tanks.

New Delhi, Feb 4: Although Ukraine has been requesting for the new versions of Leopard 2 tanks that are better and well equipped to fight the modern day war, Germany has decided to sell the older versions, that is, Leopard 1. The decision from the German government was made after a lot of contemplation over the outcomes and prospective reactions from Russia .

German official spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has clarified that the government has approved the private defence firm that makes the tanks for the export.

88 older version for €100 mn

It's pertinent to note that although Germany has not sold new Leopard tanks, that is, Leopard 2 to Ukraine, it has sent one company of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv as part of a European coalition. This makes sense as the German government is quite clear about the defence deals with Ukraine, what to sell and what to offer as a coalition partner for larger interests.

As far as Leopard 1 tanks are concerned the German government has made sure that they are sold only after full repair that would again take some time to deliver. The total cost of the Leopard 1 tanks is estimated at €100 million. A major risk with these tanks is that they are not just old but they are out of production for several years.

Needless to say the ones that are to be sold to Ukraine are the ones that have already been produced and require small to major repairs. However, since Ukraine has an urgent requirement for these tanks given the Russian offensive, Germany would need to rush to supply them.

Is this reversal in Germany's tank export policy? There has been a firm indication from the German government that it would not sell Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine; however, the decision to sell Leopard 1 tanks is being seen as a reversal to the established policy.

Leopard tanks don't stand a chance: Russia

Interestingly, Russia has claimed that German Leopard tanks without 'Explosive Reactive Armour' would not stand a chance against 'Kornet Systems'. Russian combat aircraft well equipped with the Vikhr and Ataka missiles could destroy these tanks in minutes. According to Rostec the German tanks don't stand a chance when knocked out by 125mm Mango shells.