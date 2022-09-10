"The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future," Downing Street added.

On behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a statement from PM Modi's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with British PM Elizabeth Truss and congratulated PM Truss on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of UK. He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles, it stated.

Both leaders committed to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK as they discussed various issues of bilateral interest including progress in implementation of Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people ties, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his grief over the demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96.

"She will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," PM Modi tweeted. He also shared two photos of their meetings.

PM Modi said that he had memorable meetings with the Queen during his earlier visits. He wrote, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. "

He also recalled about the Queen showing him the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. "During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi added.