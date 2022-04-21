Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping is the first important foreign dignitary to begin his India visit from Gujarat. In 2014, PM Modi and Xi Jinping took a stroll on the picturesque Sabarmati riverfront, sat on a swing and watched traditional folk dances of Gujarat.

Donald Trump

In 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were given a rousing welcome in presence of more than 100,000 people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The event was shown live by over 180 TV channels.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa visited Mumbai, Goa in February 2020 and attended the 'India Portugal Business Forum' there.

Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the second informal summit in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, or Mamallapuram, almost 50 kilometers south of Chennai. The two leaders walked over to Arjuna's Penance sculpture and Krishna's Butter Ball.

Emmanuel Macron

In March 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Varanasi, which is Modi's parliamentary constituency, in Uttar Pradesh. Macron enjoyed a boat ride with PM Modi on the Ganga with a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the temple city.

Ivanka Trump

In 2017, Ivanka Trump was hosted in Hyderabad, southern India, who visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, an annual conference that connects start-up founders and entrepreneurs with potential investors.

Justin Trudeau

On February 2021, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau offered prayers at the Golden Temple, where he was presented with a traditional robe of honour.

Shinzo Abe

On September 13, 2017, Shinzo Abe visited Sidi Saiyyed Ki Jaali, a 16th century mosque in the old city of Ahmedabad, soon after the latters arrival here on a two-day visit.

Francois Hollande

In 2016, PM Modi hosted former French President Francois Hollande in Chandigarh, where they visited the Rock Garden.

Shinzo Abe

In December 2015, Shinzo Abe attended the spectacular sunset Ganga Aarti at the fabled Dashashwamedh Ghat, marking a new chapter in traditional cultural ties between the two countries.