London, Apr 21 : UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he is expected to spend around 25 minutes in the first half of the day. During the second half, Johnson will visit the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

"It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better.''

Johnson will be presented a copy of 'The Spirit's Pilgrimage' written by Madeleine Slade (or Mirabehn), who was a British supporter of Indian independence and a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.

The British PM would visit the famous Akshardham temple of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar before winding up his Gujarat visit and leaving for New Delhi.