UGC warns students not to take admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence

As per The Section 22 of the UGC Act. 1956, the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees, it said.

"Whereas, "Digital University of Skill Resurgence' is neither enlisted under Section 2(I) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956. Also, "No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever," the UGC stated in a statement.

"Therefore, the general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above mentioned self-styled institution, taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardies the career of the students," the statement added.