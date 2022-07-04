UGC NET exam schedule 2022 issued by NTA: Download subject wise date sheet

New Delhi, July 04: The The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date and subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 exams. More details are available on the official website.

The NTA will conduct the UGC_National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12, 2022 and August 12, 13, 14, 2022. The rest will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

. .

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9 2022 is what was displayed today. Exams for 25 subjects will be held on July 9 2022. For five subjects the exams will be held on July 11 2022 and for 4 subjects on July 12 2022.

"The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course," the public notice said. The notification regarding the admit cards for the exam to be held on July 9,11, 12 will be out on the website of the NTA shortly. For more details visit nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.