The move prompted a reaction from everyone including industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his intriguing tweets.

Anand Mahindra used a quote by Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib while congratulating Elon Musk on Twitter takeover.

"Udne de in Parindon ko Azad fiza mein Ghalib.. Jo tere Apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz," Mahindra wrote while using the hashtag "Twitter Takeover".

Anand Mahindra also reposted Elon Musk's tweet from Thursday that was addressed to Twitter advertisers.

"The Bird has indeed been set free and we certainly want it to soar ever higher...but we're hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit...not one that hurtles out of control. Wishing you well," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Billionaire Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter. In his first decision he has fired top executives of the micro-blogging site.

Musk fired Parag Agarwal, the chief executive of Twitter, finance chief, Ned Segal. Head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Musk had until Friday to complete the $44 billion acquisition, failing which he would have faced a court battle with the company.