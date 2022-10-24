Udhampur: CRPF commandant arrested on sexual harassment charges

Udhampur/Jammu, Oct 24: A commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a woman officer of the force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Monday.

A complaint was registered on Sunday in which an assistant commandant of a CRPF unit at Battal Ballian alleged that commandant Surinder Singh Rana was sexually and mentally harassing her, they said.