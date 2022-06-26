Uddhav Thackeray offered CM post to Shinde on May 20, claims Aaditya

Addressing party workers, Aaditya, who is the son of Sena president and chief minister Thackeray, said "On May 20, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Eknath Shinde to 'Varsha' (CM's official residence) and asked whether he wants to become the chief minister. However, he had sidestepped the issue then. But a month later, on June 20, whatever had to happen, happened,"

The Worli MLA said that Shinde should have demanded the post directly instead of running away to Surat and Guwahati.

Eknath Shinde, a senior Sena minister and prominent leader from Thane district, last week rebelled against the party. The majority of Sena MLAs have sided with him and all of them are currently camping in Guwahati. Their move has pushed the Sena-led government to the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Sunday approached Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Dy Speaker against them.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday seeking directions to the deputy speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition against him.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam. Their main demand is that the Sena withdraws from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP. PTI