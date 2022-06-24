Uddhav should come to Assam for a vacation: CM Himanta amid Maharashtra crisis

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam for vacation," said Sarma told reporters.

Mumbai, Jun 24: Unaffected by criticism, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday taunted Uddhav Thackeray and invited him to Guwahati amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as a major player in the Maharashtra political crisis.

Following the influx of rebel Shiv Sena leaders in Assam, the opposition has finally started a discourse on the flood situation, slamming the state-ruled BJP government for indulging in "petty politics" at a time when the state has been hit by devastating floods.

Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, are camped up at a hotel in Guwahati, a move which has plunged the ruling MVA government into crisis and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde, a minister in the Thackeray cabinet and a heavyweight from Thane district, has rebelled against the party, pushing the MVA government, in which NCP and Congress also share power, to the brink of collapse.

Shinde has claimed the support of 37 MLAs and 10 independents, and all of them are currently in Guwahati in Assam. Shinde has claimed that the faction led by him is the "real Shiv Sena".

However, Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has made it clear that the fate of the MVA government will be decided on the floor of the House.