Uddhav led-Shiv Sena sacks several leaders for anti-party activities

Uddhav camp has so far sacked former minister Vijay Shivtare, MLA Santosh Bangar and Naresh Mhaske as zilla pramukh (district chief) for Thane.

Kadam had served as the state environment minister in the BJP-Sena government in the state (2014-19).

He was not given any ministerial post when the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power (from November 2019 to June 2022) and was apparently sulking.

He was even denied another term as member of the state Legislative Council last year.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the petition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp challenging the initiation of disqualification proceedings against them by the Speaker, along with the other petitions related to Maharashtra's political crisis on July 20th.

Thackeray camp's Sunil Prabhu had filed plea seeking suspension from Maharashtra Assembly of new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

Shinde group's challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, is also pending before the apex court.

Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators.

Ramdas Kadam's son Yogesh Kadam, the MLA from Dapoli in Ratnagiri district, had also joined the Shinde camp.

Shinde was on 30 June sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as his deputy.