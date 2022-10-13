Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are engaged in a bitter battle over the real party and its symbol the bow and arrow.

Amid the tussle, the poll body had frozen the Shiv Sena poll symbol ahead of the key bypolls in Mumbai's Andheri.

The Shinde faction, which is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' was allowed the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' for the bypolls.

While the 'flaming torch' symbol has been allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray faction- 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the EC order for freezing the party name (Shiv Sena) and the bow and arrow poll symbol.

Eknath Shinde along with 40 MLAs had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership earlier this year.

Later, with the support of BJP, Shinde became the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as his deputy.

Both the Shinde and the Thackeray camps have staked claims to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena.