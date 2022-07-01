Relief for Shinde camp, SC declines urgent hearing on plea to suspend rebels

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moved the top court seeking suspension from House, of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & 15 other MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification.

Mumbai, July 01: The Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court again seeking the suspension of the 16 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings were initiated. SC to take up the matter on July 11.

Sunil Prabhu also seeks an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.

"To ensure that the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is not rendered toothless and the defectors enjoying the fruits of the defection while the hands of the Deputy Speaker are tied," the plea states.

"The fact that Eknath Shinde became the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister clearly shows that Eknath Shinde along with his coterie of delinquent MLAs had all along been hand in gloves with the BJP to bring down the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government," it said.

Seniro Advocate Kapil Sibal mentions the matter seeking urgent hearing of plea of Uddhav Thackeray camp MLA Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from the House and restraining them from entering Assembly or taking part in proceedings till their disqualification decided.

SC to hear on July 11, along with other pleas, fresh plea of Uddhav Thackeray camp MLA Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly and restraining them from entering the House or taking part in proceedings till their disqualification decided.

The rebel MLAs want that Shiv Sena withdraws from the ruling coalition of MVA, which also comprises Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had issued summons to 16 rebels Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, and sought a written reply by June 27 evening to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

Subsequently, Shiv Sena had submitted two letters to the legislature secretariat earlier last week, seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde.