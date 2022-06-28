Udaipur beheading incident: Rajasthan CM appeals PM Modi, Shah to address nation for peace

Addressing the media, he said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why doesn't Prime Minister and Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace,"

"It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," Gehlot said.

A tailor was murdered at his shop under Dhan Mandi police station area and the crime was filmed by the assailants. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The two men slit the throat of the tailor, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

Meanwhile, the two accused have been arrested for hacking a man to death on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Udaipur over a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

"Both the accused have been detained. The law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur, said.