Udaipur murder: Killers had crafted six knives

A Hindustan Times report said that Attari had crafted six large knives for Badri-Eid festival on July 9 and had left them with a local butcher named Mohsin Murgewala who has also been arrested.

New Delhi, July 05: The police have recovered all the six knives that were crafted by Ghous Mohammed and Riyaz Attari the killers of Hindu tailor, Kanhaiya Lal.

On June 28 the two killers had picked up two knives from Moshin's shop and proceeded to commit the brutal murder. The report said that the remaining two knives were recovered at the instance of Mohsin who is also part of the self radicalised module.

A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked to death by two men, Riaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad, with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi area to avenge an "insult to Islam". The video of the brutal murder was posted online.

Four people, including Attari and Mohammad, have been arrested in connection with Kanhaiya Lal's murder. They are in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.