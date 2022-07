Udaipur, Jul 01: Two persons were arrested from here on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of a tailor, a senior police official said.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading . Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.